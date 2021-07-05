The Hub helps those experiencing homelessness in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A non-profit organization in Chippewa Falls is helping those experiencing homelessness.

The Hub homeless services is a transitional community that was started in 2019 by Beck Piper. In April, The Hub became a reality when they purchased the Northwoods Motel as their new location. The design of the location are like mini homes, which can give residents some privacy and a sense of community at the same time.

Piper left her previous job as the homeless service coordinator for Chippewa County to peruse her dream of helping those in need.

“My passion was meeting with people in crisis and getting them connected to resources,” Piper said.

Sandy Hrudka and Mike Lawrence are two of the team members that helped Piper bring The Hub to life. When they first saw the location, they knew they had found that was the right spot.

“I knew instantly that was it,” Hrudka said. “The way it was already set up and we were able to start our project, our mission right away.”

Located off of County Highway OO, Piper is hopeful it is in the right spot for those who need help.

“The location is actually ideal because we’re able to serve Chippewa and Eau Claire and Altoona, so it’s centrally located,” Piper said.

Hrudka and Lawrence have been on numerous mission trips helping to build homes for those in need. They wanted to bring their desire to help people back home.

“Mike and I have been on many mission trips throughout the country and just felt it in our hearts that there’s a need right here in the Chippewa Valley,” Hrudka said.

Extensive work needed to be done to refurbish and remodel the mini homes. Churches donated their time and Chippewa Valley businesses offered their services.

“We couldn’t do it without all the volunteers we’ve had,” Lawrence said. We had a very successful group group of people volunteering and we’ve got so many organizations that have stepped up.”

There is a referral process that an individual has to go through in order to be accepted to live at The Hub.

“The ideal person that would stay here would be somebody that has their mental health in a stable place, they’re not actively using and they have some sort of stable income,” Piper said.

There are times when there are no spots available and you might have to put on a waitlist. There is also a chance you can be denied if you do not meet the criteria just yet, but Piper says to keep pushing forward.

“I would then encourage you to keep checking in with me because they might not be a good candidate right at this moment, but could be six months down the road,” Piper said.

Piper says there are many factors that could lead to someone being homeless and in the Chippewa Valley, there is a big need for resources to help people transition into a better place in life. Piper is also already dreaming about what a next phase could look like.

“My goal is within six to eight months, to be able to partner with a couple of landlords that have multiple complex’s,” Piper said. “I would offer my case management services to graduate the individuals that are staying in the housing here into apartments and then I could continue my services with them for say a year so it just keeps the transition going and smooth.”

