La Crosse Center expansion leading to road closures this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re driving through downtown La Crosse this week, construction outside the La Crosse Center may cause some changes to your route.

2nd Street from Jay to Pearl streets will be closed beginning Tuesday morning.

The City of La Crosse says the closure is “necessary to facilitate roadway reconstruction near the La Crosse Center.”

The closure marks stage one in a two stage plan, with the second stage seeing 2nd Street closed through the Main Street intersection up to the south side of State Street.

The second closure is expected to take place in early August, with vehicular access along the entirety of 2nd Street restored by Labor Day weekend.

The overall expansion of the La Crosse Center is progressing on schedule, and Center Director Art Fahey says it has actually been helped by the pandemic.

“We didn’t have to stop for events that were going on, we did get slowed down a couple of times from products coming in and they worked overtime to get back on track, so timing-wise they were right on, budget-wise they’re right on as well,” Fahey explained.

The project is expected to be finished this fall, with Fahey adding major events should begin to return by the end of the year.

“We’re starting to see things come back, we think the fourth quarter we’ll be back at full strength again and then moving into 2022 we’re really excited with the new expansion that we’ll be able to really add a lot more business,” Fahey said.

The La Crosse Center is planning to have grand opening events later this year so the public can see the finished product.

