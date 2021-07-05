Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A man has been arrested for his alleged role in the murder of Hannah Miller.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Seth Wakefield of Rhinelander was arrested Friday and is expected to be charged with Party to a Crime of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Intentional Homicide. Wakefield remains in the Oneida County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Miller’s body was found near River Bend Road near Highway 8 around 11 a.m. last Wednesday. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has identified Christopher Terrell Anderson, 30, as the suspect and has secured a warrant for his arrest. Authorities are still attempting to locate Anderson.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says one of the vehicles they were searching for, a white PT Cruiser, has been located. They are still asking for the public’s help in locating a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with Wisconsin plate number AJR9672.

Anderson has a tattoo of an owl on his chest and tattoos on each hand. The tattoo on top of his right hand says G.M.F.B. The one on his left hand is a Celtic skull with a halo.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching for Christopher Anderson. He is suspected of...
Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

On June 2, Miller reported to police Anderson had one of her vehicles and would not give it back. During that investigation, Miller said she feared Anderson would kill her.

A family member told authorities while Anderson did move out of the apartment the couple once shared, he likely still had a key.

Authorities confirmed Thursday, the couple’s child is safe and is with family.

Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s...
Anderson is not in custody. Prosecutors have already filed a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

