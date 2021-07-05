People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) - The names of two people involved in a fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. on Sunday are being released by law enforcement.

According to the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept., 22-year-old Brianna Ginter of Wisconsin Rapids was pronounced dead at the scene after a UTV driven by 27-year-old Kurtis Wosick of Wisconsin Rapids left the roadway and rolled into the ditch at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Wosick was taken to Aspirus Riverview Hospital with injuries and was in stable condition as of Sunday.

Wosick and Ginter were traveling westbound on Ranger Road near the intersection of Squirrel Trail, near Highway 13 south of Wisconsin Rapids in the Town of Saratoga.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

