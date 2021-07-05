Advertisement

People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning

A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.(AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) - The names of two people involved in a fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. on Sunday are being released by law enforcement.

According to the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept., 22-year-old Brianna Ginter of Wisconsin Rapids was pronounced dead at the scene after a UTV driven by 27-year-old Kurtis Wosick of Wisconsin Rapids left the roadway and rolled into the ditch at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Wosick was taken to Aspirus Riverview Hospital with injuries and was in stable condition as of Sunday.

Wosick and Ginter were traveling westbound on Ranger Road near the intersection of Squirrel Trail, near Highway 13 south of Wisconsin Rapids in the Town of Saratoga.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

More Coverage
One person killed, another hurt in Wood County UTV crash

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.
Know before you go: Eau Claire’s 4th of July fireworks show
EllieMay Kay and her husband Steve Kassa are hosting a concert in their backyard Monday called...
Local country artist to hold concert in backyard Monday
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in I-94 crash near Warrens
One person killed, another hurt in Wood County UTV crash
Officials search for overboard boater after collision

Latest News

Prosecutors have not found any evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
WIsconsin man launches own election investigation
Rosh Hashanah, which marks the start of the Jewish new year, starts unusually early this year,...
UW schools keep start date on Jewish holiday
FILE - In this Jan 11, 2009 file picture, a bald eagle flies over the Des Moines River near...
Eagles released into wild after suspected raccoon attack
Many of them found other jobs during the first COVID shutdown in March and April last year.
Tourists returning to Minnesota resorts but workers are not