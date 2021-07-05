Silver Alert issued for missing River Falls man

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing River Falls man who was last seen leaving his home Monday morning in River Falls.

Officials says John Hyland, who is 79 years old, left for his routine morning walk Monday morning, but has not returned home. His family says that as of Monday afternoon he is six-plus hours overdue to return home from his walk and is highly concerned for his safety.

Hyland is described as 5′8″ and 165 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes, and was traveling on foot. Hyland was last seen wearing glasses, tan shorts, a blue t-shirt, and a Chicago Bears baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the River Falls Police Department or the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 715-425-0909 or 715-273-5051.

