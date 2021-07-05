Advertisement

Study says hunting, poaching reduced Wisconsin wolf numbers by one-third

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service file photo of a gray wolf (Canis lupus).
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service file photo of a gray wolf (Canis lupus).(Source: Kramer, Gary, USFWS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A newly released study estimates that Wisconsin’s wolf population dropped by up to one-third in the months after federal officials announced plans to lift legal protections.

The study by University of Wisconsin scientists says people killed about 100 wolves in addition to the 218 taken during a February hunting season. The researchers say many of those non-hunting deaths resulted from poaching.

They say the findings suggest it would be risky to have another hunt this fall, although state officials are planning one. Some other scientists say some of the numbers in the Wisconsin study need more direct evidence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.
Know before you go: Eau Claire’s 4th of July fireworks show
EllieMay Kay and her husband Steve Kassa are hosting a concert in their backyard Monday called...
Local country artist to hold concert in backyard Monday
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in I-94 crash near Warrens
One person killed, another hurt in Wood County UTV crash
Officials search for overboard boater after collision

Latest News

Prosecutors have not found any evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
WIsconsin man launches own election investigation
Rosh Hashanah, which marks the start of the Jewish new year, starts unusually early this year,...
UW schools keep start date on Jewish holiday
A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
FILE - In this Jan 11, 2009 file picture, a bald eagle flies over the Des Moines River near...
Eagles released into wild after suspected raccoon attack