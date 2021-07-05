Advertisement

Suspect throws explosive at Milwaukee officers

WITI
WITI(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police in Milwaukee are trying to find whoever threw an explosive at two officers early Monday morning.

Police said in a news release that an unknown suspect threw a “powerful pyrotechnic” device toward two male officers a little after midnight on North Water Street a few blocks from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

The officers, ages 45 and 40, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message Monday seeking additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WMBF News)
25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July
A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in I-94 crash near Warrens
EllieMay Kay and her husband Steve Kassa are hosting a concert in their backyard Monday called...
Local country artist to hold concert in backyard Monday
The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.
Know before you go: Eau Claire’s 4th of July fireworks show

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (7/5/21)
Bucks Tickets
Bucks NBA Finals Ticket Market (7/5/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (7/5/21)
La Crosse Center Expansion Causing Road Closures
La Crosse Center Expansion Causing Road Closures (7/5/21)
UW Schools Keep Start Date On Jewish Holiday
UW Schools Keep Start Date On Jewish Holiday (7/5/21)