SUV crashes into Coon Valley home

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - An SUV crashed into a residence in Coon Valley, Wis. early on the Fourth of July.

Around 12:30 a.m. 64-year-old Garhardt Waldner of South Dakota was driving an SUV east when he left the road and hit a home on Central Avenue in Coon Valley according to a report from the Vernon County Sheriff.

No one was home when the crash happened. Deputies say Waldner fled the scene but was found the next morning.

Officials say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Coon Valley Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.