Advertisement

Alonso’s tiebreaking double sends Mets past Brewers 4-2

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith, left, celebrate after scoring on a double by Pete Alonso during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in a matchup of National League division leaders.

Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 18th save, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor.

Michael Conforto added an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who managed only one hit against an efficient Woodruff through six innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/5/2021 9:33:42 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WMBF News)
25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July
A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in I-94 crash near Warrens
EllieMay Kay and her husband Steve Kassa are hosting a concert in their backyard Monday called...
Local country artist to hold concert in backyard Monday
The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.
Know before you go: Eau Claire’s 4th of July fireworks show

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’
Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the against the Atlanta Hawks in game...
Bucks to host new indoor watch party for Games 1 and 2 of Finals
Grady Frederick hits a home run at Carson Park
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 4th
Chase Elliott (9) celebrates his victory in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 4, 2021,...
Elliott wins at Road America to start new Hendrick streak