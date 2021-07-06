Alonso’s tiebreaking double sends Mets past Brewers 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) - Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in a matchup of National League division leaders.

Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 18th save, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor.

Michael Conforto added an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who managed only one hit against an efficient Woodruff through six innings.

