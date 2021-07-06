AMY RYE, HOLLY HEFFRON, AND SUSAN STEFFEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate three people for the Sunshine Award. The first is Amy Rye. Amy is a secondary office assistant for DeLong Middle School, and she always has a positive attitude. She does her best and she is helpful and kind. Please Give Amy Rye the Sunshine Award.

The second person is Holly Heffron. Holly does her best and she is super nice and kind to DeLong Middle School staff and students and she is willing to help with anything around the school.

Lastly, Susan Steffen is an art teacher at Delong and she is an awesome and kind person. She has a positive attitude and goes over and beyond for her students.

Ryan Karls

