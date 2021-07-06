Advertisement

AMY RYE, HOLLY HEFFRON, AND SUSAN STEFFEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate three people for the Sunshine Award. The first is Amy Rye. Amy is a secondary office assistant for DeLong Middle School, and she always has a positive attitude. She does her best and she is helpful and kind. Please Give Amy Rye the Sunshine Award.

The second person is Holly Heffron. Holly does her best and she is super nice and kind to DeLong Middle School staff and students and she is willing to help with anything around the school.

Lastly, Susan Steffen is an art teacher at Delong and she is an awesome and kind person. She has a positive attitude and goes over and beyond for her students.

Ryan Karls

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WMBF News)
25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July
A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

EAU CLAIRE EXPRESS
ASPIRUS KIDNEY CARE OF MEDFORD
DOUG TWERBERG
EAU CLAIRE MOVING AND STORAGE, JAKE WILSON, JOHN MATHEWS, GREG SMITH, AND CARL HANSEN