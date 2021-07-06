DHS: 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths statewide drops to zero

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin is averaging zero COVID-19 deaths per day.

That’s according to the state Department of Health Services’ calculation of its 7-day average Tuesday.

No deaths were reported to the state since the last daily report, leaving the death toll at 7,323, which is 1.19% of all known coronavirus cases. The DHS began counting only deaths that happened within the past 30 days, and were just reported the state, to calculate its 7-day average. Only 1 COVID-19 death was reported to state health officials in the past four days.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The percentages of Wisconsinites who started and finished their vaccination regimen were unchanged after the Independence Day observance, at 50.5% and 47.6%, respectively. Counting only adults, 61.5% received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 58.3% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS says testing identified 17 new coronavirus cases since the last report. The 7-day average is down to 63 cases per day. However, it’s important to point out the state is receiving fewer test results. As a percentage of all the tests received, positive results make up an average 1.1% of them over the past 7 days; that’s climbed from a low of 0.7%.

The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remains a concern. From April until late June, random genetic testing found the delta variant in 36 samples. Last week, it found 35 more. This variant, which was first detected in India, is more contagious and linked to more serious illnesses compared to the original virus.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in four counties, down from seven the week before: Dunn, Kenosha, Langlade and Rusk.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 74 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, which is a net change of 5 fewer patients than Monday after taking hospital discharges and deaths into account. About one-third of them, or 23 patients, are in intensive care units, which is 1 fewer than Monday. These are the lowest numbers for current hospitalizations and ICU since the WHA began reporting them almost a year ago.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

