DR. DAVID BLAIR

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr. David Blair deserves the Sunshine Award more than anyone I know. For weeks, he volunteered to come in daily, including weekends, to provide follow up wound care for me…and I was not even a patient of his! He made my post-surgical healing possible. He is kind and selfless. He truly cares for his patients. Dr. Blair is one of the best; small town, personalized medical care at its finest! Thank you, Dr. Blair!

Steve Burton

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

