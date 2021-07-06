EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr. David Blair deserves the Sunshine Award more than anyone I know. For weeks, he volunteered to come in daily, including weekends, to provide follow up wound care for me…and I was not even a patient of his! He made my post-surgical healing possible. He is kind and selfless. He truly cares for his patients. Dr. Blair is one of the best; small town, personalized medical care at its finest! Thank you, Dr. Blair!

Steve Burton

