DR. ERIN LOKKEN AND THE STAFF OF OAKWOOD HILLS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On Mother’s Day this past May our 20lb Jack Russell, Mylo, was viciously attacked by a 120lb dog. Mylo was almost ripped in half as the other dog shook Mylo like a rag doll. He was completely ripped open from his left front leg all the way around to under his right leg. We were surprised he made it to the vet alive much less lived through hours of surgery. Dr. Lokken and the staff was so good with Mylo, who is 13 years old. They were honest, caring, and compassionate with our family. Dr. Lokken came in on her day off to check on Mylo and the staff gave us lots of updates and sent us pictures of him during his stay with them. We were told he stole the hearts of the staff. Without them we wouldn’t have Mylo today. Please give them the Sunshine Award because we cannot thank them enough for all they did to keep our furry family member with us!

Laura and George Olsen

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

