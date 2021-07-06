Advertisement

EMERGENCY ROOM STAFF MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER EAU CLAIRE NIGHT SHIFT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate the night shift emergency room staff of Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. The emergency room staff was amazing during my recent visit due to AFib symptoms. Everyone there worked to help me out even though the ER was busy and the hospital was full. They accommodated me and helped me recover and get home quickly. Thank you all!

Denise Brodbeck

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
(Source: WMBF News)
25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

DR. DAVID BLAIR
SHANNON SMALL
BLOOMER COMMUNITY AMBULANCE SERVICE
LEAH HUSTON