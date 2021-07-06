EMERGENCY ROOM STAFF MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER EAU CLAIRE NIGHT SHIFT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate the night shift emergency room staff of Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. The emergency room staff was amazing during my recent visit due to AFib symptoms. Everyone there worked to help me out even though the ER was busy and the hospital was full. They accommodated me and helped me recover and get home quickly. Thank you all!

Denise Brodbeck

