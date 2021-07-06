Advertisement

Evers defends his signing of opioid bill despite concerns

The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state.
The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is defending his signing of a bill that he believes is partially unconstitutional and that every Democrat except one in the Legislature opposed.

Evers said Tuesday that the measure will speed up disbursement of settlement money with opioid manufacturers.

Evers’ decision to sign drew bipartisan praise at a news conference in Waukesha.

Under the new law, the state must work with counties on settlements to lawsuits they have filed separately against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WMBF News)
25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July
A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

Peter Peckarsky and Adam Murphy have joined the field of 8 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.
Democratic field for US Senate seat grows to 8
Attorney Lynne Torgerson announced her bid on Sunday to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
Another candidate joins Minnesota AG race to unseat Ellison
Sen. Johnson writes letter to COVID-19 vaccine makers regarding adverse affects
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Gableman will get $44K to lead GOP’s election investigation