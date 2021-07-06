Giannis ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of NBA Finals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews then reported later this afternoon that Giannis is expected to be a game-time decision on his availability thanks to around-the-clock-treatment on his left knee.

Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued around-the-clock treatment on his left knee with hopes of becoming cleared to play Game 1 of the Finals vs. Phoenix tonight. There’s expected to be a game-time decision on his availability. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2021

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals last week against the Atlanta Hawks. Though an MRI revealed there was no structural damage to his knee, Antetokounmpo sat out for Game 5 and Game 6 of the series.

The team will play in Phoenix against the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of the Finals. They will be back in Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable (left knee hyperextension) for #NBAFinals Game 1 tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jo6sn8OBXQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 6, 2021

