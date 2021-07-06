EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Leah Huston for the Sunshine Award. Leah is the director of The Linden House. She is a true inspiration to all of us that work there!!! Leah is very caring and has a big heart and she will go out of her way to help staff members and the residents!!! She will give her last dollar or the shirt off her back if she knows it will help someone. Leah has a heart of gold and I am beyond greatful to call her my boss and my friend.

Katalyna Woodard

