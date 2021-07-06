Advertisement

LEAH HUSTON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Leah Huston for the Sunshine Award. Leah is the director of The Linden House. She is a true inspiration to all of us that work there!!! Leah is very caring and has a big heart and she will go out of her way to help staff members and the residents!!! She will give her last dollar or the shirt off her back if she knows it will help someone. Leah has a heart of gold and I am beyond greatful to call her my boss and my friend.

Katalyna  Woodard

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WMBF News)
25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July
A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

SHANNON SMALL
BLOOMER COMMUNITY AMBULANCE SERVICE
MARY FREDERICK
DR. ERIN LOKKEN AND THE STAFF OF OAKWOOD HILLS ANIMAL HOSPITAL