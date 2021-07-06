Advertisement

Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Jackson Co. Sunday

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after nearly drowning in Wazee Lake Sunday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a Jackson County lake.

A 25-year-old man from Arcadia was swimming Sunday afternoon in Wazee Lake in the Town of Brockway near Black River Falls when a caller reported that the man had not resurfaced after entering the water. According to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the caller advised that the man was not a good swimmer.

At 2:51 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, as well as a DNR conservation warden and Black River Falls Fire and EMS responded to Wazee Lake. A team of nine divers located the man in the water 25 feet from shore and 17 feet deep under water and then pulled him to shore. The man was taken by med light to a hospital for further treatment. As of Tuesday, the man is in critical condition according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wazee Lake has a depth of 351 feet, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

A 25-year-old man nearly drowned Sunday in Wazee Lake. This is a map.
