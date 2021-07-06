Man identified in fatal crash Sunday in Douglas Co.

TOWN OF HAWTHORNE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is being identified by law enforcement after a deadly crash Sunday in Douglas County.

25-year-old Hunter Busse of Superior died after crashing the vehicle he was driving near the intersection of County Highway B and County Highway E at 7:06 p.m Sunday. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Busse lost control of the vehicle, rolling it over in the ditch as he traveled west on County Highway B west of Highway 53 between Solon Springs and Superior and east of Hawthorne.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A 25-year-old man from Superior was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday. (WEAU)

