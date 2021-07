EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As a member of the patient care team at this clinic, Mary consistently displays excellence, compassion, and thoroughness in her assisting patients. It is truly a pleasure to connect with her and her pleasant demeanor, regardless of the circumstance--from health management to emergency attention. Kudos to Mary and deep thanks also!

Kathy Beyreis

