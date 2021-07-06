Advertisement

Milwaukee police look for suspect who killed young mother

An Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin for 2-year-old Ay'den Hall. The suspect in the abduction...
An Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin for 2-year-old Ay’den Hall. The suspect in the abduction is Renado Hall.(NCMEC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old homicide victim gathered to remember her in Milwaukee as police continued to search for the suspect who fatally shot her.

Narianna Staten’s death Sunday prompted an Amber Alert for her 1-year-old son. Staten’s loved ones gathered Monday evening on the sidewalk where she was killed.

Her mother, her siblings and others say they are struggling with her sudden death. Police know who they’re looking for and say Renado Hall shot Staten and took the child who was later found safe.

Family members say he is the father of the child.

