Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns on Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is just two days away and organizers have been working around the clock for two weeks now to get the fairgrounds ready once again.

The fair is coming back with a brand-new motto.

“Be kind and be respectful it’s a family affair!”

Fairgrounds Executive Director Rusty Volk says as tough as it was to skip the fair in 2020, some good has come out of the hardships.

“Gratitude. I think we’re going to have some gratitude now,” Volk said.

Carnival business co-owner Libby Class says she too has noticed a new sentiment in customers.

“I notice a lot of the public are so grateful when we come into town, they’re so grateful that we are back because they need that boost of moral and sense of normalcy in their lives,” Class said.

The first fair back will also bring new features aiming to make the experience safe,

“it’s going to be very clean very safe we are going to have sanitation stations throughout the entire fairgrounds”, said Volk.

Create opportunities to give back.

“We created a job fair in one of our buildings … the national guard will be here providing COVID shots,” said Volk.

Plus of course, allow for a good time.

“Our carnival is fabulous this year we have the largest mobile carnival in the US,” Volk said.

General Manager of North American Midway Entertainment, Pat Repp says with how things have been going so far this year, it’s clear people missed the tradition.

“We have been doing tremendous numbers tremendous crowds we have been having a great great run,” Repp said.

For that reason, Volk anticipates their biggest crowd yet. 100,000 people are expected to come through the gates this year.

“Get your tickets early, get your tickets now it’s more expensive at the gate,” Volk said.

It all begins 9am Wednesday morning.

Information on how to get tickets ahead of time can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.