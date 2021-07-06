Officials stress importance of ATV/UTV safety

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Interest in outdoor activities increased during the past year and a half because of the pandemic. In Wisconsin, the number of ATV’s and UTV’s on the road has grown and so has the push for more safety awareness when operating.

Randy Harden is the President of the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association. He says even the most experienced users need to be alert.

“It’s an added challenge of making people aware of the importance of not only the laws and ethics, but safety training,” Harden said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources collects data on reported ATV and UTV accidents. So far, their data shows there have been five fatal UTV accidents and 12 fatal ATV accidents up to June 2021.

Sergeant John Staber with the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department says most of the crashes involve only one vehicle.

“They’re not running into cars, they’re not running into other ATV’s,” Staber said. “They’re driving too fast and they’re tipping over or running off the road or hitting a tree.”

There are safety courses available on the Wisconsin DNR’s website. Also, in order to legally operate an ATV/UTV, you need to have an operator safety certification. If you do not obtain this certification, you could be fined.

“We write a lot of citations for people not having their safety certification and we write a lot for people who don’t register their ATV’s,” Staber said.

Anyone born after January 1st, 1988 needs to have the safety certification. Vehicles also need to be registered before taking them on road or operating in general.

It is required to wear a seatbelt when driving or riding in a UTV. There are no seatbelts on an ATV, but helmets are the best piece of equipment to wear for both.

“The machine can still roll over and eject you like a car and we recommend wearing helmets in both even if you are over the age of 18 in Wisconsin,” Harden said.

Harden stresses wearing helmets at all times regardless of age. Bicycle helmets do no count as they need to be a Department of Transportation approved motorcycle-type helmet.

Staying on designated paths and roads is also important. Knowing where you are in the case there is an emergency is something Staber wants to reinforce. There area’s where cellphone reception is limited or there is none.

“So my 1st suggestion would be to know where you are and let somebody who is not with you know where you are and where you’re going and when you’re coming back,” Staber said.

For more information on ATV and UTV courses and safety guidelines, click here.

