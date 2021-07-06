Advertisement

Oktoberfest returning to La Crosse Sept. 30th-Oct. 3rd

La Crosse will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Oktoberfest this year
La Crosse will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Oktoberfest this year(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse’s Oktoberfest grounds were silent in 2020 because of the pandemic, but this fall the event will return to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Oktoberfest is scheduled to take place from Sept. 30th-Oct. 3rd.

2021 Oktoberfest President Kelly Wilde says attendees can expect the usual festivities that accompany the event.

“We’ll have our carnival, the grounds will be open, we’ll have the Torchlight Parade, we’ll have the Maple Leaf Parade,” Wilde detailed. “Gemutlichkeit will once again return to La Crosse, and the air will be filled with many Ein Prosits.”

Wilde adds that even through there are no COVID guidelines in place at this time, organizers will continue to have discussions with the La Crosse County Health Department.

“We’re of course going to follow any kind of health guidelines they give us, but as of right now it’s as normal as we can get it,” Wilde said.

The cancellation of Oktoberfest last year dealt the city another economic blow during the pandemic.

Oktoberfest President-Elect Mark Wemette says an economic impact study from a few years ago showed the festival generates more than $15 million annually.

“20% of the patrons that come have attended for the past twenty years, that’s huge, so you’re bringing in a lot of people from outside the area year after year after year,” Wemette detailed. “So with all the hotels, restaurants, and different events and venues to go to while they’re here, the impact is huge, so going a year without it definitely was felt.”

This year’s festivities have been in the works for nearly two years, so Wilde says everything should be ready to go by opening day.

In addition to the main event itself, the Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Pageant will take place Sept. 11th, parade marshals will be revealed on Sept. 15th, and the fest master will be announced on Sept. 29th.

More details on this year’s Oktoberfest celebration can be found on the event’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
(Source: WMBF News)
25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

There will be ride-share options, as well as taxi and shuttle service.
Transportation to and from Country Jam USA will have multiple options in 2021
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (7/6/21)
No deaths were reported to the state since the last daily report, leaving the death toll at...
DHS: 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths statewide drops to zero
Charges were filed Tuesday in Trempealeau Co. against a 40-year-old man from Osseo.
Osseo man charged with six counts of possession of child pornography