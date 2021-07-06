Advertisement

One person injured in motorcycle crash on State Highway 33

(ARC Images)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured following a motorcycle accident on State Highway 33 near Oklahoma Avenue near Cashton on Friday, July 2.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a motorcycle accident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The investigation determined that the driver, Timothy Goudy, 44, of Adams, WI was driving his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 33 when he lost control and drove into a curve in the roadway, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Goudy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that speed and inexperience in driving a motorcycle were factors that led to the crash. Goudy was cited for for failure to keep his vehicle under control, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WMBF News)
25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July
A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
People identified in fatal UTV crash in Wood Co. Sunday morning
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

Reported crash near Cadott
Three injured in Friday crash near Cadott
Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Homicide warrant issued as search continues for suspect in Oneida Co. killing
A 25-year-old man from Superior was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday.
Man identified in fatal crash Sunday in Douglas Co.
An Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin for 2-year-old Ay’den Hall. The suspect in the abduction...
Milwaukee police look for suspect who killed young mother