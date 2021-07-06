Advertisement

Osseo man charged with six counts of possession of child pornography

Charges were filed Tuesday in Trempealeau Co. against a 40-year-old man from Osseo.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - A 40-year-old man from Osseo is being charged with six counts of possession of child pornography Tuesday.

Charges were filed Tuesday in Trempealeau Co. against Levi A. Robb.

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrested Robb at his home in Osseo on June 10 for his role in a child sexual assault investigation. During the investigation, detectives learned that Robb used a cell phone camera to record explicit images of a child victim. Detectives found Robb’s cell phone, which contained 208 images and 24 videos of suspected child sexual abuse material.

The Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and Osseo Police Dept. conducted the investigation.

