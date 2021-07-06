Advertisement

Searching for Summer scavenger hunt

By Phoebe Murray
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Museum is inviting friends and families to embark upon a scavenger hunt around the Chippewa Valley, visiting 16 historic sites.

If you show you are taking on the hunt, you will be granted complimentary admission to the museum.

Questions are trivia-based, encouraging people to become familiar with the valley’s history.

‘Visit the Carson Park Baseball Stadium. There is a small baseball museum in front of the stadium. Where was Randall “Ran” Bezanson born?’

-Chicago?

-Eau Claire Elk ?

-Mound ?

-Minneapolis?

To view the scavenger hunt, click here. Return to the Chippewa Valley Museum front desk when finished, by July 11.

Each team to submit a completed scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing for one of three prize baskets.

You may participate with an online version of the quiz, here.

Remember to hit the submit button at the end of the form by July 11.

