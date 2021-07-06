EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I wish to give Shannon Small the Sunshine Award. She is our Residential Living Director at Chippewa Manor Apartments. She will be leaving this position in May to assume a new role at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. Shannon’s tireless commitment to the safety and well-being of the residents has been vital to our success in keeping Covid-19 at bay on our campus. All this time she has kept a cheerful and helpful attitude and giving everyone a positive frame of mind. She will be dearly missed but we wish her the best in her new position.

Geneva Emanuel

