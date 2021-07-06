Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man in Danbury, Burnett County

Gary Farsund
Gary Farsund(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DANBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert Monday night for an 80-year-old man who may have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Gary Farsund was last seen at his cabin around 11:30 a.m. Monday heading to a store in Webb Lake then a hardware store in Siren, Wisconsin Crime Network reported.

Officials said around 4:15 p.m., Farsund stated he was on HWY 77 and didn’t know where he was but may have been traveling north.

His last cellphone ping was in Washburn County.

Gary Farsund's car
Gary Farsund's car(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

Farsund was last seen in his gold Dodge Grand caravan with rusting side doors and a Minnesota license plate, a report stated.

Contact the Burnett County Sheriff’s Department at 715-419-0592 with any information.

