Three injured in Friday crash near Cadott

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOWN OF SIGEL, Wis. (WEAU) - A two-vehicle crash resulted in injures to three people Friday night west of Cadott.

According to the Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Dept, a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl from Cadott ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Highway X and County Highway XX and crashed into another vehicle at 8:11 p.m. Friday. The driver and one passenger were traveling north on County Highway XX, failing to yield at a stop sign before crossing in front of a vehicle with three occupants traveling west on County Highway X and crashing. The vehicle traveling westbound on County Highway X struck the passenger side of the vehicle traveling northbound on County Highway XX. Both vehicles spun into the yard of a residence on the northwest corner of the intersection, coming to a stop with one vehicle touching the house.

The 16-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire by ambulance with minor injuries. Her passenger, a 16-year-old girl also from Cadott, was trapped and had to be removed from the vehicle by first responders. The passenger was taken by Med Flight to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cited by the Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Dept. for failing to stop at a stop sign.

One person in the vehicle heading westbound on County Highway X, a 37-year-old Chippewa Falls woman, was taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries. The 40-year-old man driving the vehicle and a 10-year-old boy were not injured in the crash.

The intersection was closed for one hour to allow for Med Flight to operate. The scene was cleared within four hours of the crash.

