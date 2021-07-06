Advertisement

Transportation to and from Country Jam USA will have multiple options in 2021

There will be ride-share options, as well as taxi and shuttle service.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam USA kicks off next week, and the Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding event-goers about the safe ways to travel to and from the festival grounds.

One change this year is moving the taxi and ride-share drop-off and pick-up to the parking lot east of the intersection of Crescent Avenue and Curvue Road. Only taxis, Uber and Lyft drivers with a designated windshield sticker will be allowed to use this location.

There will also be a shuttle service operating from the grounds to 21 stops around Eau Claire.

Country Jam USA runs from July 15 through July 17. For more information, you can visit the Country Jam website here.

