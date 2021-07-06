Advertisement

Vaccination rates contrast in urban, rural Minnesota

More than 75% of people age 16 and older in Hennepin and Ramsey counties have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s coronavirus vaccination rates show there’s a sharp contrast between urban and rural counties in the state.

The vaccination rate is high in large, urban counties. More than 75% of people age 16 and older in Hennepin and Ramsey counties have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

It’s a different story in many rural counties. Pine County in east-central Minnesota is one of nearly a dozen where most people have decided against getting vaccinated. Health officials say conditions are nowhere near back to normal in Pine County and other places where large percentages of people have chosen not to be vaccinated.

