VAL KULESA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Val Kulesa for the Sunshine Award. When it comes to my reasons, I don’t know where to start. Val is my sister-in-law and she is always there for me when I fall. She drives for the Gilman Ambulance Service. I have MS and bad knees. When she comes, she’ll get all the guys together and help get me up! She has helped me out too many times to mention. I don’t think she realizes how much she’s appreciated! You will never go hungry with Val around; she loves to cook! She is an amazing person and I want her to know how much I appreciate her!

Laurie Kulesa

