Weddings filling up Chippewa Valley hotel rooms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With more people getting vaccinated, couples are more comfortable tying the knot.

More weddings means more people are coming into the Chippewa Valley and staying its hotels.

“We’ve been booked up for our weekends months out already with those kind of events,” said Erin Lorberter, Chippewa Falls Country Inn & Suites General Manager.

She said we’re in a “post-COVID hangover,” adding that weddings and other gatherings, like reunions, are filling up calendars and hotel room blocks.

“When groups make room blocks they’re blocking off 20-30 rooms at a time,” Loberter said. “So if we get two of those room blocks in here, that’s most of our rooms. We’re a small hotel here so. And then we just fill in the rest with transients.”

The Country Inn & Suites isn’t alone with an uptick in business.

Matthew Rashid, the General Manager at Johnny’s Steakhouse at the Eau Claire Holiday Inn South, said his restaurant is almost back to its pre-pandemic business levels.

“We’re open for breakfast lunch and dinner. So those guests that come from out of town for the wedding, you know, lets say they arrive Friday night, usually use the restaurant Friday night, Saturday morning for breakfast. Then they’re here all day for the wedding reception and then they usually frequent the bar afterwards,” he said.

While both Lorberter and Rashid said they didn’t know what to expect months ago while the pandemic was raging, they’ve noticed people wanting to go out and celebrate special occasions whenever possible.

“What we found out now in the last month or so of summer start is that people are ready, they want to go, they want to go out and do whatever they can,” Lorberter said. “They’re coming and so we’ve really filled up most of these blocks now.”

She also said, with so many weddings, people are getting married on Fridays and Sundays in addition to Saturdays. That means rooms stay occupied for the entire weekend.

Lorberter added that hotels are still having trouble filling rooms during the week since business travel hasn’t pick up yet.

Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson said he doesn’t have concrete summer numbers yet but has heard anecdotally that hotels are are filling up each weekend.

