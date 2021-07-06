Wisconsin ag community prepped for busy week

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - This will be a busy week for agriculture around our area and the state. At 8 o’clock this morning FFA members will begin competing in their state leadership development events at the 92nd annual State FFA Convention which is now underway at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The first general session of the convention will start at 11:45 this morning and the convention will wrap up about noon on Thursday with the installation of the new officer team and the naming of the new state president.

Also on the schedule this week is the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. The fair officially starts tomorrow but some judging will take place today, including the hog show which will start at 9 this morning with the goat show at 3. The beef and sheep will be judged tomorrow with the 4-H horse show also on the Wednesday schedule. The 4-H dairy show will be on Thursday along with the rabbit judging and the dog show will be on Saturday morning. Thursday night the meat animal auction will be held in the exhibit tent at the rural end of the fairgrounds.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is partnering with other schools and dairy industry groups to help cut greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. dairy industry. The effort is a $10 million project funded by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research. It’s a 6 year effort to find ways to reduce greenhouse gases, improve water quality and find new economic benefits with the solutions. UW will participate by having researchers and staff conduct field studies across the state to measure environmental responses to various crop management practices that improve soil health, reduce greenhouse gasses, improve water quality and find new economic opportunities for dairy farms. The University’s Arlington Research Station will be the focal point for Wisconsin’s involvement.

New numbers from a group called Cainthus, an Irish artificial intelligence company, show how concentrated the dairy industry is becoming around the world. Their numbers show that just 120 of the largest dairies in the world milk over 1 million cows. Four of those farms are in the U.S., 4 are in China with 1 each in Russia and Saudi Arabia. The largest dairy farm in the world is the China Modern dairy, milking 135,000 cows and producing 3,300 tons of milk per day.

