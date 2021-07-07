2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair kicks off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a two year hiatus the Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns to Chippewa Falls.

Cheese curds, carnival rides, pig, duck and goat races galore.

“Be kind and be respectful it’s a family affair!” The new motto of the fair returning bigger and better than ever post pandemic.

Wednesday morning on Hello Wisconsin we speak with fair manager Rusty Volk for what an expected 100,000 fair fans can expect in the days ahead.

July 7-11 tickets to enter the fairground for ages 12 years and older are $10.

Tickets for kids between the ages of 6 and 11 are $5.

Kids under 5 or younger can enjoy for free.

Veterans also receive free admission all five days.

A list of full events by day are listed below. Gates open at 9a.m.

