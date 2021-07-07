92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention themed “Unstoppable” underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin had 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 4, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 23% short, 66% adequate and 4% surplus. The subsoil moisture condition rated was 7% very short, 27% short, 63% adequate and 3% surplus. Wisconsin’s corn condition is rated 75% good to excellent, 6 percentage points better than last week. Soybeans are reported 32% blooming, a day behind last year, but 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Three percent of pods are setting. The soybean condition is rated 71% good to excellent, 3 percentage points above last week. Oats are reported 90% headed, 5 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Thirty-three percent of oats are coloring, four days ahead of last year and six days ahead of average. Oat condition is rated 70% good to excellent, 5 percentage points below last week. The potato condition is rated 95% good to excellent, 7 percent above last week. Winter wheat is reported 86%coloring, 8 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of average. Four percent of winter wheat for grain is harvested. Winter wheat condition was rated 76% good to excellent statewide, 1 percent above last week. The second cutting of alfalfa hay is reported 51% complete, 5 days ahead of last year and also 5 days ahead of the average. One percent of the third cutting is complete. The all-hay condition was rated 70% good to excellent, 8 percentage points above last week. Pasture conditions were rated 65% good to excellent, 5 percent above last week.

Day two of the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention will get under way this morning at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The theme of this year’s convention is “Unstoppable.” The convention will run through tomorrow, and culminate with the naming of a new state FFA officer team and president.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair at Chippewa Falls also gets into full swing today, starting with more livestock judging this morning. Fair activities started yesterday with the morning’s hog judging; the dairy show will be tomorrow. The fair runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.