Advertisement

Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 3 injured

A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a...
A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.

In neighboring Iraq 14 rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops inflicting three minor injuries.

A U.S. spokesman did not say whether the injured were Americans.

Tension has been on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters after American airstrikes on eastern Syria killed six Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border.

The same base in Syria was hit over the weekend with two rockets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
Reported crash near Cadott
Three injured in Friday crash near Cadott
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after nearly drowning in Wazee Lake Sunday.
Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Jackson Co. Sunday
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Charges were filed Tuesday in Trempealeau Co. against a 40-year-old man from Osseo.
Osseo man charged with six counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida major damage
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/7/21)
Tropical Storm Elsa is barrelling up the Florida coast. More than 4 million people in Florida...
Tropical Storm Elsa moves up Fla. coast
2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair (7/7/21) Part 2
2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair (7/7/21) Part 2