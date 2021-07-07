Advertisement

Colby would be official Wisconsin cheese under bill

The measure would make colby, which was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the...
The measure would make colby, which was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the official cheese.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In cheese-obsessed Wisconsin, which proudly touts itself as America’s Dairyland, the dairy cow is the official domestic animal, milk is the official state beverage and cheese is the official dairy product.

But believe it or not, in a state that produces more cheese than any other at 3.4 billion pounds each year, there is no official state cheese.

A bipartisan bill being heard by a state Assembly committee on Wednesday would change that.

The measure would make colby, which was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the official cheese. The bill must pass the Legislature and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

