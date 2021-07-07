DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Two counties in Wisconsin have high COVID-19 activity, down from four one week ago.

That’s according to the state Department of Health Services, which says Dunn and Rusk counties are the two in the state with high COVID-19 activity.

Medium COVID-19 activity is present in 52 counties, up from 51 one week ago. Additionally, one more county is currently experiencing low COVID-19 activity, now at 18 counties statewide, which is up from 17 one week ago.

Seven counties in WEAU’s service area are currently at low COVID-19 activity: Buffalo, Jackson, Monroe, Pierce, Price, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Taylor. The rest of the service area, including Chippewa, Eau Claire, and La Crosse counties, are experiencing medium COVID-19 activity.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Wednesday that 50.5% of all Wisconsinites have now received at least one shot in the arm against the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 61.5% of adults.

The DHS adds 47.7% of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series by getting one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That includes 58.4% of adults getting fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Wisconsin is back to averaging one COVID-19 death per day. Counties reported 8 more lives were claimed by COVID-19, raising the death toll to 7,331. The state says 7 of those deaths happened more than 30 days ago and are not counted towards the 7-day average.

New figures Wednesday afternoon indicate the state only had 278 test results for people getting tested for coronavirus for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The state reported 154 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, causing the rolling, 7-day average to increase from 63 to 71 cases per day.

The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remains a concern. From April until late June, random genetic testing found the delta variant in 36 samples. Last week, it found 35 more. This variant, which was first detected in India, is more contagious and linked to more serious illnesses compared to the original virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

DHS numbers show 54 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s much higher than the 7-day average of 31 admissions per day, but that rolling average has fallen almost every day for the past two weeks.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says 80 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 28, or almost 1 in 3, are in intensive care. That’s 5 more in ICU and 6 more hospitalized overall since Tuesday, ending a week of daily numbers on the decline.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

