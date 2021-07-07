Advertisement

GOP US Rep. Jim Hagedorn announces kidney cancer recurrence

The southern Minnesota Republican was first diagnosed in 2019, shortly after taking office for...
The southern Minnesota Republican was first diagnosed in 2019, shortly after taking office for his first term.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says he’s had a recurrence of his stage IV kidney cancer.

The southern Minnesota Republican was first diagnosed in 2019, shortly after taking office for his first term. He announced Wednesday that recent tests at the Mayo Clinic revealed that his cancer is back.

Hagedorn won a second term last November to represent Minnesota’s 1st District, which stretches across the state’s southern border.

He says he’ll continue to serve “with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm.” And he says he and his doctors are very encouraged by a promising new FDA-approved treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

