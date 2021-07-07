Advertisement

Job seekers can now find their next career on TikTok

((AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato, Archivo))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re on the hunt for a new job, TikTok is looking to help you out.

The social media app is launching pilot program “TikTok Resumes” as a way to help its users with job recruitment and discovery.

TikTok will partner with employers, including Chipotle, Target and the WWE to invite people to apply for positions.

Instead of uploading short videos of the latest trendy dances or challenges, users can submit video entries to employers that show off their skills and job experiences. Potential employees can also use #TikTokResumes on the video’s caption before publishing it to the app.

Kayla Dixon, Marketing Manager at TikTok, explained that TikTok Resumes is already an extension of its College Ambassadors program where they were able to employee college students as brand ambassadors.

“Like many, college students were impacted by the pandemic and have displayed a resilience and unwavering optimism that’s truly been inspiring,” said Dixon. “We’re excited to help students and job seekers everywhere unleash their creativity and ‘get the bag!’”

Interested candidates can find the program by using the hashtag in order to look at job listings, resume examples and profiles of TikTok creators.

TikTok Resumes goes live at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday and will run through July 31.

