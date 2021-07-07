Advertisement

Man charged with homicide in Houska Park death

David A. Pearson, 35, is charged in a homicide investigation. A 33-year-old man was found dead...
David A. Pearson, 35, is charged in a homicide investigation. A 33-year-old man was found dead at Houska Park in La Crosse on June 28, 2021. Pearson was 34 at the time of the incident.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is being charged Wednesday in the investigation of a homicide at Houska Park in La Crosse on June 28.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday at the La Crosse County Circuit Court, David A. Pearson, who turned 35 on Thursday but was 34 at the time of the incident, is being charged with second-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping in the death of 33-year-old Cameron X. Baker last month at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse, which is located at the north end of Isle La Plume west of La Crosse.

The complaint says Pearson is accused of stabbing Baker after an altercation late in the night on June 28. First responders discovered a one-inch knife wound on Baker’s chest as they attempted life-saving measures. Multiple witnesses confirmed there was an altercation between the two men. Authorities are still attempting to locate a knife used in the incident.

Pearson was initially taken into custody June 29. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday, with another appearance scheduled for July 14. Pearson is also scheduled to make court appearances Thursday, next Tuesday and in September for charges unrelated to the homicide investigation.

