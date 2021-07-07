Masks to be optional this fall in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will operate in a mask-optional status when the fall semester begins.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes made the announcement in an email to parents and guardians Tuesday, July 6.

The email added many agencies still highly recommend masks for people who are not vaccinated. The district also won’t take part in the state’s COVID testing program for students.

Masks will still need to be worn on school buses until September 13. That’s when a U.S. Department of Transportation order is set to expire.

