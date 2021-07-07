Advertisement

Mom finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal

FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.
FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine have charged two people after a mother found drugs used to treat an opioid disorder in her son’s Happy Meal box.

Shirlee Marchesseault told WGME that she found the medication, which was identified as Suboxone, while looking for her 11-year-old son’s toy in the McDonald’s meal.

“My blood was boiling,” Marchesseault said. “I didn’t even know what to do at that point, so I called the police.”

Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post that their investigation found that while an employee was preparing meals, the Suboxone fell into the Happy Meal box when the employee bent over to grab something on the counter.

“The employee had no knowledge that the prescription was missing from the shirt until later in the shift, when the incident was brought to the store’s attention,” police said.

According to police, the employee responsible for dropping the medication into the Happy Meal box obtained it illegally from another employee.

The two people accused are expected to appear in court Nov. 3.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
Reported crash near Cadott
Three injured in Friday crash near Cadott
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after nearly drowning in Wazee Lake Sunday.
Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Jackson Co. Sunday
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Charges were filed Tuesday in Trempealeau Co. against a 40-year-old man from Osseo.
Osseo man charged with six counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

The number of counties with high COVID-19 activity fell from four to two this week.
DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
8 more bodies found; search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks Florida, Georgia; at least 1 dead
All three vaccine manufacturers are working to develop a COVID-19 booster shot.
CDC not currently recommending boosters for COVID-19 vaccines