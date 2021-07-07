Advertisement

New US rules to protect animal farmers expected soon

FILE - This June, 28, 2012, file photo shows hogs at a farm in Buckhart, Ill. The Biden...
FILE - This June, 28, 2012, file photo shows hogs at a farm in Buckhart, Ill. The Biden administration plans to revive a set of rules designed to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country's largest meat processors that the Trump administration killed four years ago.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in agriculture.

It will make it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair practices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also expected to tighten the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA” to exclude animals that are raised abroad but processed in the United States.

A USDA official familiar with the White House’s plan says an executive order will be announced this week that will clear the way for the new rules.

