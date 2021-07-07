Osseo man charged with possessing child pornography

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Six counts of possessing child pornography are filed against an Osseo man.

A cash bond is set at $1,000 for 40-year-old Levi Robb. An initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

The complaint filed in Trempealeau County centers on a June 10 visit by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office to Robb’s home.

At the time, he was connected to a child sexual assault investigation. During the visit, a cell phone was recovered which contained 208 images and 24 videos of suspected child porn.

