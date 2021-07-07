Advertisement

Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, right, steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, right, steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) as forward Cameron Johnson (23) looks on during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Chris Paul had 32 points and nine assists, Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Paul scored 16 points during a sensational third quarter that had Phoenix fans who waited 28 years to see the NBA Finals again screaming in delight. Finally playing for the title in his 16th season, the star point guard has the Suns in the NBA Finals for only the third time, and it sure looked as if they could make this one different than the other two.

