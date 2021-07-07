Summer program to combat hunger in west-central Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local organization is organizing an effort to combat hunger in west-central Wisconsin.

Feed My People is beginning a fundraiser Wednesday, its second annual Operation Picnic summer hunger campaign, to provide food to families facing hunger.

The campaign aims to relieve hunger at a time of the year when vulnerable populations face even greater obstacles than during other times of the year.

“Recovery has been slow for our most vulnerable neighbors including seniors and struggling families,” Nancy Renkes, executive director of Feed My People, said. “Hunger is a real hurdle for families any time of the year, but summer is especially difficult when school is out and budgets are stretched tighter than ever.”

Here at Feed My People we believe that no one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. But the... Posted by Feed My People Food Bank on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Feed My People volunteers and staff have been distributing meals to nearly 250 hunger-relief organizations throughout west-central Wisconsin. One of those programs is Pop-Up Pantry, which Operation Picnic will help fund this August. The program offers targeted distribution of groceries in areas where grocers aren’t readily available, such as in rural areas.

Operation Picnic runs July 7 through July 23. Up to $12,500 in donations will be matched by community donors. The program has a goal of funding 100,000 meals.

To donate, people can visit the Feed My People website here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.