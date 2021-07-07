Two people injured in Pierce Co. motorcycle crash Saturday
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOWN OF MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were injured when a motorcycle crashed into a deer on Highway 35 in Pierce Co. on Saturday.
A 50-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and 50-year-old woman, both of St. Paul Park, Minn., were traveling northbound on Highway 35 when they struck a deer and skidded to a stop. According to the Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near 452nd Street, or near Warrentown in the Town of Maiden Rock along the Mississippi River at 3:57 p.m. Saturday.
Both people were taken by the Maiden Rock Area Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with unspecified injuries.
