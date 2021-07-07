Advertisement

Two people injured in Pierce Co. motorcycle crash Saturday

Two people were injured when a motorcycle crashed into a deer on Highway 35 in Pierce Co. on...
Two people were injured when a motorcycle crashed into a deer on Highway 35 in Pierce Co. on Saturday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were injured when a motorcycle crashed into a deer on Highway 35 in Pierce Co. on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and 50-year-old woman, both of St. Paul Park, Minn., were traveling northbound on Highway 35 when they struck a deer and skidded to a stop. According to the Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near 452nd Street, or near Warrentown in the Town of Maiden Rock along the Mississippi River at 3:57 p.m. Saturday.

Both people were taken by the Maiden Rock Area Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with unspecified injuries.

A motorcycle crash involving a deer injured two people Saturday in Pierce Co. This is a map.
A motorcycle crash involving a deer injured two people Saturday in Pierce Co.(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
Reported crash near Cadott
Three injured in Friday crash near Cadott
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after nearly drowning in Wazee Lake Sunday.
Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Jackson Co. Sunday
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Charges were filed Tuesday in Trempealeau Co. against a 40-year-old man from Osseo.
Osseo man charged with six counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

A motorcycle with two riders crashed into a truck southeast of Prescott on July 5, 2021.
Two people injured in two-vehicle crash Monday in Pierce Co.
Wisconsin election officials are sending postcards to voters who were flagged as moving from...
Wisconsin voters will receive a postcard if state thinks they moved
FILE - This June, 28, 2012, file photo shows hogs at a farm in Buckhart, Ill. The Biden...
New US rules to protect animal farmers expected soon
Like many events, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair did not happen last year due to COVID-19...
2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair kicks off