Two people injured in Pierce Co. motorcycle crash Saturday

TOWN OF MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were injured when a motorcycle crashed into a deer on Highway 35 in Pierce Co. on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and 50-year-old woman, both of St. Paul Park, Minn., were traveling northbound on Highway 35 when they struck a deer and skidded to a stop. According to the Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near 452nd Street, or near Warrentown in the Town of Maiden Rock along the Mississippi River at 3:57 p.m. Saturday.

Both people were taken by the Maiden Rock Area Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with unspecified injuries.

A motorcycle crash involving a deer injured two people Saturday in Pierce Co. (WEAU)

